Israel Festival Survivor Says Hamas Gunmen Were ‘Laughing’ During Rampage
HORRIFIC
A survivor of the massacre at a music festival in Israel said she could hear Hamas terrorists “laughing” as they killed people. Shani Ohana spoke to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins about the agonizing hours she spent hiding from the gunmen after she fled the site of the Nova festival—where Israeli authorities would later find at least 260 bodies in the wake of Saturday’s massacre. Ohana said she spent nine hours hiding in bushes with her friends after she miraculously avoided being shot herself, but that the killers came close enough to the group’s hiding place that she could hear them speaking. “We could hear them talking,” Ohana said. “We could hear them laughing while they were shooting.” She added: “You could hear them on their voices that they were having fun, that they were like: ‘Yes, we finally did this.’”