More Kids Killed in Gaza Than All Conflicts Annually Since 2019: Save the Children
BEYOND BELIEF
Since Oct. 7, at least 3,195 children have been killed in Gaza, a number greater than the annual child death toll from all global armed conflicts since 2019, according to new data obtained by Save the Children, an organization that works to improve education, health care, and economic opportunities for young kids. The group also found that more than 40 per cent of all deaths in Gaza since Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel were children. The United Nations reported on Saturday that about 1,000 kids were missing in Gaza, meaning the death toll is likely an underestimate. Jason Lee, Save the Children’s country director in the occupied Palestinian territory, said, “One child’s death is one too many, but these are grave violations of epic proportions. A cease-fire is the only way to ensure their safety.” He added, “[E]very day spent debating is leaving children killed and injured.” The organization also cited reports that claim at least 6,360 children in Gaza have been injured.