Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal Could Come ‘Within Days’

1
Barron Trump Spotted at Dinner With Mom and Dad Trump at Mar-a-Lago
FAMILY MEAL
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 11.25.24 3:22AM EST 
Published 11.24.24 10:12PM EST 
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to address supporters with his wife, Melania, and his son Barron, during the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024.
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to address supporters with his wife, Melania, and his son Barron, during the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. Brendan McDermid/Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Barron Trump is back at Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving and was spotted dining with his mom and dad–Melania and Donald Trump–at the Florida club on Saturday night. The footage was posted by influencer Karina Safarova Rudeva, who was described in a 2019 L’Officiel Singapore profile as a “Russian fashionista” and “high network entrepreneur.” Rudeva posted a number of videos to her Instagram story showing the trio eat and converse among other club members. Melania’s father, Viktor Knavs, was also in attendance. Melania can be seen wearing an all-white ensemble, while Barron and his father wore a suit and tie. Barron, 18, is a freshman at New York University’s Stern School of Business. According to the Daily Mail, Barron will return to classes after Thanksgiving break but will return to Florida for the holidays at the end of semester on Dec. 12.

2
Passengers Seen Fleeing Russian Plane as it Bursts in Flames on Runway
FLIGHTMARE
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 11.25.24 1:25AM EST 
Published 11.25.24 1:09AM EST 
Plane shadow.
Plane shadow. Anton Petrus/Getty Images

Social media footage has captured the moment passengers on a Russian plane rushed to evacuate as it burst into flames on a Turkish runway on Sunday. According to the Moscow Times, more than 90 passengers and crew were evacuated from the Azimuth Airlines flight after one of its engines caught alight. According to an airport official, the engine caught fire as the plane was landing at Antalya airport. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The flight had taken off from the summer beach resort of Sochi. The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries reported. Footage posted by the aviation news website, Airport Haber, shows passengers evacuating from the plane on an emergency slide, with some carrying belongings.

3

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal Could Come ‘Within Days’

STILL TALKING
Philippe Naughton
Published 11.25.24 7:14AM EST 
Soldiers join a search-and-rescue operation after the latest Israeli air strike on Beirut.
Anadolu via Getty Images

A breakthrough ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah could be just days away, according to the Israeli ambassador to the U.S., Mike Herzog. Speaking Monday to Israeli Army Radio, Herzog said negotiators were hammering out the final details of an agreement to clear southern Lebanon of both Hezbollah militants and Israeli troops—an effort to avoid a repeat of the devastation of the 34-day conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon in 2006. “We are close to a deal... It can happen within days,” Herzog said, according to a report from the Associated Press. He added that approval from the Israeli government remains a must before anything is finalized. Israel is demanding the right to reply with force if Hezbollah breaches the terms, a condition Lebanon might not accept. Israel accuses the Iranian-backed militia group of ignoring the U.N. resolution that ended the 2006 conflict and fears Hezbollah could launch a Hamas-style raid into Israel if allowed to maintain its current presence near the border. Lebanon, meanwhile, says Israel routinely violates the same U.N. resolution with frequent air and naval incursions into its territory. Hezbollah attacked Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after a Hamas raid into Israel led to the slaughter of more than 1,200 people. Regular contacts escalated into an all-out war in Lebanon in September, with an Israeli ground incursion and huge Israeli airstrikes.

4
Megachurch Pastor in Livestreamed Onstage Medical Emergency
‘SLIGHT HEALTH INCIDENT’
Clay Walker
Published 11.24.24 8:02PM EST 
T.D. Jakes speaking during an event in 2024.
Eugenia R. Washington/Eugenia R. Washington/Getty

Megachurch pastor Bishop T.D. Jakes is recuperating after suffering a health emergency on stage during a Sunday sermon. His church, The Potter’s House of Dallas, was livestreaming Jakes’ message when the incident occurred. Video posted to X shows him sitting on a stool and speaking slowly before letting the microphone drop to his side as he looks downward with his eyes closed. Less than a minute later, church staff stormed the stage and gathered around the pastor before the stream cut off. “During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message,” a statement posted to the church’s Facebook page reads. “Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers.”

5
Record-Breaking ‘Wicked’ Is a Smash at the Box Office
PRETTY POPULAR
Clay Walker
Updated 11.24.24 7:29PM EST 
Published 11.24.24 7:20PM EST 
A photo of a "Wicked" billboard in Hollywood, California.
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Other blockbusters are sure to be green with envy when they see Wicked’s record-breaking box office debut. Variety reports that the first movie in the two-part Broadway musical adaptation extravaganza made $114 million stateside and $50.2 million overseas. This $165 million payday exceeds its $150 million budget. Its success also makes it the third-largest film opening in 2024 behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2, which made $211 million and $154 million, respectively. Wicked also had the most profitable opening weekend of any Broadway show turned film. The movie, directed by Jon M. Chu, stars pop star Ariana Grande as good witch Glinda and two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as her fellow witch and green frenemy Elphaba. For just over two hours, the film explores what could’ve happened between the two that led to their notorious rift long before Dorothy and her red shoes blew into Oz. Film legend Jeff Goldblum plays the equally legendary Wizard of Oz, and Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh portrays Madam Morrible, a headmistress at the university the young witches attend. The second film is expected to be released in November 2025.

6
‘General Hospital’ Star to Exit After 14 Years: ‘See You Later’
INCREDIBLE RUN
Jackie Salo 

Deputy Executive Editor

Updated 11.24.24 5:53PM EST 
Published 11.24.24 5:21PM EST 
Chad Duell
Actor Chad Duell visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 02, 2019 in Universal City, California. Paul Archuleta/Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Chad Duell, who starred as Michael Corinthos on ABC’s General Hospital, has announced that he will leave the daytime soap opera. Duell, who has appeared for 14 years on the series, shared the news Saturday in a post on Instagram. “After many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show,” the actor wrote. “This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life. I’m beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey.” In the role, Duell played the adopted son of mob boss Sonny Corinthos. Duell thanked the fans for their “unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives.” “This isn’t a goodbye—it’s a see you later," he concluded his post.

7
Trump's NSA Pick Says He's in Lockstep With Biden's Adviser
SYNCHED UP
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.24.24 4:54PM EST 
U.S. Representative Michael Waltz (R-FL) speaks during a foreign policy panel at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit, held at the Sheraton New York Times Square.
The Florida representative was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be his national security advisor on Nov. 11. Bing Guan/Reuters

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) claimed he and President Joe Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan are “are hand in glove,” collaborating on national security issues during the transition. “Jake Sullivan and I have had discussions, we’ve met,” Waltz said on Fox News Sunday. “For our adversaries out there that think this is a time of opportunity, that they can play one administration off the other — they are wrong.” The Florida representative was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be his national security advisor on Nov. 11. He is the first Green Beret to serve in Congress. Waltz’s conversation with Sullivan was first reported by Axios on Saturday. Sources say the pair discussed the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine. Last week, Biden approved Kyiv’s use of anti-personnel landmines, a decision Waltz equated to “World War I trench warfare.” He added “We need to bring this to a responsible end. We need to restore deterrence and peace and get ahead of this escalation later rather than responding to it.”

8
South Korean Man Convicted After Binge Eating to Dodge Military Service
LAST-DITCH EFFORT
Jackie Salo 

Deputy Executive Editor

Published 11.24.24 4:31PM EST 
South Korean Military
Soo-Hyeon Kim/REUTERS

A South Korean man has been found guilty of dodging his required military service after he binge ate for several months in hopes of becoming too obese to serve in a combat role. The 26-year-old, whose name was not released, was sentenced to a year in prison over the scheme, the Telegraph reported. The man sought help from a friend who provided him with a high-calorie meal plan to reach a body mass index (BMI) high enough to be dismissed for combat roles. “The defendant acknowledged his wrongdoing and expressed a commitment to fulfilling his military duty‚” said the Seoul eastern district court, local media reported. It’s unclear how authorities became aware of the binge-eating man’s plan. Men in the country under the age of 30 are required to fulfill two years of military service.

9
Teary Adele Says She Doesn’t Know When She’ll Perform Again After Vegas Stint
CAN'T LET GO
Sean Craig
Updated 11.24.24 3:31PM EST 
Published 11.24.24 3:26PM EST 
Adele performs during her final Las Vegas residency show "Weekends with Adele", at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele performs during her final Las Vegas residency show "Weekends with Adele", at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Denise Truscello/Denise Truscello/Getty Images

British popstar Adele gave a teary farwell to the audience at her 100th and final Las Vegas show Saturday night. The “Easy on Me” singer expressed sorrow to see the end of her lengthy residency at the 4,000-capacity Colosseum at Caesars Palace and said she doesn’t know when she’ll next play live. “I’m so sad this residency is over but I am so glad that it happened, I really, really am,” she told the crowd, videos posted from the concert show. “I will miss it terribly, I will miss you terribly. I don’t know when I next want to perform again.” The London-born singer, 36, was set to begin her Vegas residency in January 2022 before a Covid outbreak among crew pushed it back to later in the year. She played every Friday and Saturday. “I’m not doing anything else, I’m actually sh—ing myself about what I am going to do,” she joked to the audience. “I don’t have any f—ing plans.”

10
Philippine Vice President Openly Threatens to Assassinate President
ASSASSIN'S CREED
Sean Craig
Published 11.24.24 12:20PM EST 
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte speaks during the kick-off rally for the New Philippines movement at Quirino Grandstand in Manila on January 28, 2024.
Jam Sta Rosa/AFP

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday that she hired an assassin to kill the country’s president, his wife and the speaker of the House of Representatives if she turns up dead. “I’ve given my order, ‘If I die, don’t stop until you’ve killed them.’ And he said, ’yes,’” the vice president told a shocked news conference. Officials said they considered her words, aimed at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., “serious and a matter of national security.” Duterte and Marcos ran together on a unity ticket in 2022 only to have a bitter falling out that saw her resign from his cabinet. The vice president takes over if the president dies and serves the rest of their term, according to the Philippine Constitution. Duterte is the daughter of controversial former President Rodrigo Duterte, who encouraged the execution-style extrajudicial murders of drug users and alleged criminals and who admitted to running his own “death squad” when he was mayor of Davao City. House leaders called for a probe into Duterte’s threat on Sunday.

