Israel Hits Exiled Hamas Leader’s Home, Used by His Two Sons

The Gaza home of the exiled leader of Hamas, which was being used by his two sons, was hit by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, according to the Associated Press. The home once occupied by Ismail Haniyeh is in a crowded refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City; Hamas did not provide details on damage or casualties. Although Israel says it is targeting Hamas members with its incessant bombardment, families are being killed. A home in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, was demolished by a bomb, and among the three bodies pulled out was a child, an AP photographer reported.