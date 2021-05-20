Israel Ignores Biden’s Intervention to Rain Down More Deadly Airstrikes on Gaza
THANKS FOR CALLING
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected a “significant de-escalation” of its aggression toward Gaza by the end of the day. Early Thursday morning, Israel launched a yet another wave of airstrikes, reportedly killing one Palestinian and leaving at least 10 injured. According to the Associated Press, the Israeli military said it targeted the family homes of Hamas commanders. In total, at least 230 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the onslaught, including 65 children; 12 people in Israel have lost their lives. Despite Thursday morning’s violence, diplomatic talks are continuing, and The Wall Street Journal reported that a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas could be agreed to by Friday. People familiar with the discussions told the newspaper that the Israeli military has admitted privately that its operation is nearing its end, and the Biden administration has become hopeful that a cease-fire could be agreed this week.