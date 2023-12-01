Israel Knew Details of Hamas’ Oct. 7 Attack a Year in Advance: Report
STUNNING FAILURE
A document detailing the intricacies of Hamas’ plans to carry out an attack against Israel was circulated among Israeli military leaders more than a year before the Oct. 7 attack—but they ultimately dismissed the plan as excessively ambitious for the terrorist group. It was a stunning failure that allowed for the deadliest day in Israel’s history, The New York Times reported. The document did not mark a specific attack date but described the exact methods that Hamas ultimately used in the attack, according to the Times. Leaders brushed off the document as beyond the abilities of Hamas, but the group would later carry out the plan almost exactly as foretold: overrunning bases, targeting critical infrastructure and taking hostages.