Israel Open to ‘Little Pauses’ in Gaza Campaign, Netanyahu Says
‘HAD THEM BEFORE’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is open to considering “tactical little pauses” in the military’s attacks in Gaza to allow humanitarian aid into the enclave or for hostages to be able to leave. Speaking in an ABC News interview on Monday night, Netanyahu was asked about the Biden administration’s proposal of a “humanitarian pause” in the conflict. “There’ll be no ceasefire, general ceasefire, in Gaza without the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu answered. “As far as tactical little pauses—an hour here, an hour there—we’ve had them before. I suppose we’ll check the circumstances in order to enable goods, humanitarian goods to come in, or our hostages, individual hostages to leave.” He added that he does not “think there’s going to be a general ceasefire,” going on to explain his belief that such a move would “hamper the war effort” and stymie Israel’s ability to release hostages from Hamas’ captivity.