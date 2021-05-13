Israel Packs Border With Troops as Gaza Death Toll Hits 83
RAMPING UP
Israel is reportedly massing troops along the Gaza border—the latest sign that the deadliest violence between Israel and Palestine since 2014 could soon descend into a full-fledged war. According to the Associated Press, at least 83 Palestinians—including 17 children—have been killed since Israel began pounding Gaza with airstrikes this week, while seven Israelis are reported dead. The conflict is showing no signs of abating, with an Israeli military spokesperson confirming to Reuters that troops have been placed along the Gaza border in what was described as “various stages of preparing ground operations.” Vigilante violence also appears to be on the rise, with The Guardian reporting that a far-right Israeli mob in Tel Aviv was filmed on live TV pulling a man they thought was an Arab from his car and beating him until he stopped moving. Meanwhile, BBC News reports that a Jewish man in Acre was assaulted by Arab men. An unnamed Palestinian source told Reuters that no progress has been made in ceasefire talks led by Egypt and the United Nations.