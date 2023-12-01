Israel Plans to Assassinate Hamas Bosses in Other Countries After War: Report
KILL LIST
Israel’s intelligence agencies plan to kill multiple Hamas leaders around the world once the current conflict in Gaza has ended, according to The Wall Street Journal. Israeli officials told the newspaper that spy agencies—acting on orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—are drawing up plans to find and assassinate Hamas chiefs in Qatar, Turkey, and Lebanon, and that the deadly campaign could take years. “I have instructed the Mossad to act against the heads of Hamas wherever they are,” Netanyahu said in a national address last month, referring to his country’s foreign intelligence service. Officials told the Journal that Israel is already attempting to capture or kill Hamas leaders in Gaza. The plans to kill the group’s leaders reportedly began to come together soon after the Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel which left 1,200 people dead.