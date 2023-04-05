Israeli Police Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque and Clash With ‘Rioters’ in Jerusalem
CHAOS
Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem early Wednesday, leading to clashes with Palestinian worshippers who had allegedly barricaded themselves inside. The complex, which is considered a holy site by Muslims and Jews alike, was stormed by Israeli forces in what they described as an operation launched in response to rioting. Chaotic footage released by Israel Police appears to show officers being hit with fireworks as they move into the mosque, with other footage shared on social media allegedly depicting the police beating Palestinians. Israel said it had removed “over 350 individuals that violently barricaded themselves inside,” with the Palestinian Red Crescent saying that at least 12 people were hurt during the operation. The Israel Defense Forces said five rockets were launched from Gaza after the raid and that retaliatory IDF airstrikes were conducted on what it claimed to be Hamas weapons manufacturing sites.