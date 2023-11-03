CHEAT SHEET
Israel Posts Illustration Showing All Palestinian Territories as Part of Israel
An official social media account for the state of Israel posted an illustration on Friday depicting all Palestinian territories as being part of Israel. The post on the Israel Arabic X account, which has since been deleted, showed an Israeli flag in the shape of the state of Israel, controversially including the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and the Golan Heights. The U.S. under Donald Trump recognized the Golan Heights as being under Israeli sovereignty—a view that has not been changed by the Biden administration—though previous American governments considered the region occupied Syrian territory. “Small in area but mighty in determination,” read an English translation of the Arabic caption on the removed post.