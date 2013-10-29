CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Israel Releases 26 Palestinians

    free at last

    An Israeli prison spokesperson announced on Tuesday that Israel has released 26 Palestinian prisoners, as part of a deal that spurred Israeli-Palestinian peace talks. This most current round of prisoner releases is the second part of an expected four rounds. Celebrations kicked off in Palestinian territories as the prisoners were freed, though many Israelis oppose the release of those they see as terrorists. A total of 104 convicts are expected to be released as part of the deal.

    Read it at Associated Press