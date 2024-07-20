Israel Responds to Houthi Attack by Striking Yemen
TIT FOR TAT
The Israeli Air Force struck Hodeidah Port in Yemen on Saturday, following a Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv on Thursday, as reported by CNN. Israeli jets bombed the oil facilities in the Hodeidah Port, injuring 80 people, according to the Yemeni Ministry of Health. Israeli officials told CNN the port was a military target, as Iran supplies the Houthis with weapons through the port. Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdelsalam described the attack as “brutal Israeli aggression against Yemen” with the purpose of pressuring “Yemen to stop supporting Gaza, which is a dream that will not come true,” according to Al Jazeera. General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Houthi military, vowed the Houthis would retaliate in kind by striking “vital targets” in Israel. A Houthi drone attack struck the U.S. consulate in Tel Aviv on Thursday night, killing one and injuring 10. Since October 2023, the Houthis have attacked commercial vessels flowing in and out of the Red Sea in retaliation to Israel’s war in Gaza. U.S. intelligence also indicates that Russia is considering sending anti-ship missiles to the Houthi, according to the Wall Street Journal.