Israel Says 212 Hostages Are Still in Gaza
LIVES TO SAVE
Read it at Reuters
The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that a confirmed 212 hostages were being held in Gaza, according to Reuters. The announcement came two days after Israel worked with Qatar and the U.S. to get two Americans released by Hamas, and just after a barrage of missile strikes that Israel claimed killed dozens of Palestinian fighters. Israel also said it struck a site in Lebanon it claimed fired a missile at an Israeli aircraft, according to Reuters.