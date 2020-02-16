CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Israel Says Hamas Used Fake Women to Catfish Soldiers

    PHONY

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Uriel Sinai/Getty

    The Israel military says it has busted up a Hamas catfishing plot targeting soldiers for the third time. The Jerusalem Post reported Hamas operatives posed as six attractive but fictional women—complete with photos and profiles—to reach out to soldiers via social networks. Hundreds of phones were compromised in the operation, and a virus installed on the phones even allowed Hamas to track the location of the soldiers, officials said. It was the third such “honeypot” scheme uncovered since 2017—and more sophisticated than the earlier two, they said.

    Read it at Jerusalem Post