Israel Says Hamas Used Fake Women to Catfish Soldiers

Read it at Jerusalem Post
The Israel military says it has busted up a Hamas catfishing plot targeting soldiers for the third time. The Jerusalem Post reported Hamas operatives posed as six attractive but fictional women—complete with photos and profiles—to reach out to soldiers via social networks. Hundreds of phones were compromised in the operation, and a virus installed on the phones even allowed Hamas to track the location of the soldiers, officials said. It was the third such “honeypot” scheme uncovered since 2017—and more sophisticated than the earlier two, they said.