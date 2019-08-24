Israel Says It Carried Out Strikes on Iranian Forces in Syria to Prevent ‘Killer Drones’ Attack

Read it at Reuters
The Israel Defense Forces said it struck Iranian forces Saturday near Damascus, Syria, that were planning to launch armed drones at targets in Israel. “The strike targeted Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite militias which were preparing to advance attack plans targeting sites in Israel from within Syria over the last number of days,” the military said in a statement. Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said the forces were preparing to launch “killer drones” armed with explosives at northern Israel, Reuters reports. The Syrian army said in a statement that “the majority of the Israeli missiles were destroyed before reaching their targets.” However, Conricus said the impact was “significant.”