Israel Says It’ll Destroy One Million Pfizer Doses if No One Takes Them
WHAT A WASTE
Israel says it might have to destroy one million doses of the Pfizer coronvirus vaccine—because no one wants to take them. According to The Times of London, around 65 percent of Israelis have already received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine but officials are now struggling to persuade younger people to roll up their sleeves. The Israeli government hatched a plan to send the one million doses overseas, but reportedly can’t find any country that’s willing to take them in time. Plans to send them to Britain have reportedly fallen though, and the Palestinian leadership canceled a transfer in the wake of media reports that the doses would soon expire. One Israeli government official said: “There were discussions with Britain but to our regret, despite willingness on both sides, it hasn’t worked out.” The shots will be destroyed if they pass their expiry dates.