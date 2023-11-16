CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Israel Says Its Shared All ‘Publishable’ Evidence of Hamas at Hospital

    NO MORE TO SEE

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    An Israeli soldier in uniform points to signage outside the Al Shifa hospital complex.

    Israel Defense Forces

    An Israeli military spokesperson told The Washington Post on Thursday that there is no more “publishable evidence” to release from the Al-Shifa hospital—Gaza’s largest medical facility that Israeli officials claimed for weeks was home to a Hamas command center fitted with underground tunnels. No evidence of a headquarters or tunnels were shared by the Israeli military, however, after it spent two days raiding the facility. The Israeli Defence Force posted a video to its official social channels on Wednesday that showed small caches of AK-47 rifles and laptops inside the hospital, claiming they were left behind by Hamas. Civilian casualties around the hospital—and a lack of resources to treat those inside of it—has been a major talking point since the outbreak of war last month. The facility ran out of power and ceased to operate as a medical facility over the weekend, the United Nations reported, and it was evacuated entirely this week.

    Read it at The Washington Post