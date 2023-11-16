Israel Says Its Shared All ‘Publishable’ Evidence of Hamas at Hospital
NO MORE TO SEE
An Israeli military spokesperson told The Washington Post on Thursday that there is no more “publishable evidence” to release from the Al-Shifa hospital—Gaza’s largest medical facility that Israeli officials claimed for weeks was home to a Hamas command center fitted with underground tunnels. No evidence of a headquarters or tunnels were shared by the Israeli military, however, after it spent two days raiding the facility. The Israeli Defence Force posted a video to its official social channels on Wednesday that showed small caches of AK-47 rifles and laptops inside the hospital, claiming they were left behind by Hamas. Civilian casualties around the hospital—and a lack of resources to treat those inside of it—has been a major talking point since the outbreak of war last month. The facility ran out of power and ceased to operate as a medical facility over the weekend, the United Nations reported, and it was evacuated entirely this week.