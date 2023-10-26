Israel Sends Tanks Into Gaza in Biggest Raid Yet
‘PREPARATION’
Israel sent tanks and infantry into northern Gaza early Thursday, the Israeli military said, with the ground forces striking several Hamas targets before withdrawing. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shared video footage of the incursion online, showing multiple armored vehicles firing and bulldozers leveling raised banks to allow the tanks to pass through. Israel’s national Army Radio said the operation was the biggest incursion into Gaza so far conducted by Israel in its war against Hamas. “In preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza,” the IDF said. “IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts. The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory.” On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his forces are “preparing for a ground invasion.” “I will not elaborate on when, how, or how many,” he said.