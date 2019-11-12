ATTACK
Israel Targets Islamic Jihad Officials in Gaza and Syria, Killing at Least 3
Israel targeted Islamic Jihad officials in two separate attacks early Tuesday morning, killing a commander in Gaza and an official’s son in Syria, Islamic Jihad said. Islamic Jihad said the commander, Baha Abu al-Ata, as well as his wife were killed in the attack in Gaza, which the Israeli military said was a rare targeted missile strike from a fighter jet. The Israeli military said in a statement that Ata a was “ticking bomb” who was “responsible for most of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s activity in the Gaza Strip.” In Syria, Islamic Jihad said Israel targeted the house of one of its officials in Damascus, killing one of his sons. Syrian state media earlier reported that at least two people were killed and six wounded in an attack, according to Reuters. Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israeli military, told The New York Times that an unofficial count of dozens of rockets have been fired from Gaza into Israel so far, and no damage has been reported yet.