Israel Tells Biden That Violence in Jerusalem Is None of His Business
KEEP OUT
More than 200 Palestinians were hurt in Jerusalem on Monday in a fresh round of clashes with Israeli police at the Al Aqsa mosque—Islam’s third-holiest site—but Israel has reportedly warned the Biden administration to keep out of the crisis. According to the Associated Press, some 270 Palestinians were hurt in the violence, with 205 being treated at hospitals, and five left in critical condition. On the other side, nine Israeli officers are reported to have been injured. In a Sunday call to his Israeli counterpart, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly expressed his “serious concerns” about the clashes, which began in response to planned evictions of Palestinians from East Jerusalem. But Israel has reportedly told the Biden administration that it must not intervene, with Israel’s National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat telling Sullivan that “international intervention is a reward to the Palestinian rioters and those who back them who were seeking international pressure on Israel.” Officers reportedly used tear gas and stun grenades on Palestinian protesters during Monday’s clashes.