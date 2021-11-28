Israel to Ban ALL Foreigners For 14 Days Over COVID-19 Omicron Variant
BATTENING DOWN
Israel will block all non-Israelis from entering the country for 14 days beginning at midnight Sunday to try to mitigate the spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. The country has detected only one confirmed case of the new variant, which is now being found all over the world. The restriction goes beyond banning just foreigners from the southern African region, which has been the standard reaction. The World Health Organization has identified Omicron as a variant “of concern” but also suggested countries not impose complete travel bans and instead look at a “risk-based and scientific approach.” The new measure will have to be approved by Israel’s cabinet and includes a three-day quarantine for vaccinated Israeli citizens entering the country and a seven-day mandatory quarantine for unvaccinated citizens.