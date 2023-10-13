Israel to Cut Internet in Gaza, Gives Hospital Just Hours to Evacuate
BRUTAL
Médecins Sans Frontières, the international NGO also known as Doctors Without Borders, sent out an alert on social media early Friday afternoon that Israel had given staff and patients at Al Awda Hospital in Gaza just two hours to evacuate before airstrikes began. The NGO later gave an update, saying that the Israel Defense Forces delayed their evacuation order until 6 a.m., giving the hospital one night to make arrangements. MSF General Director Meinie Nicolai called the move “an attack on medical care and on humanity.” It came just hours after Israel gave a 24-hour notice to Palestinian residents in Northern Gaza to move to the southern part of the region. Meanwhile, Israel’s Minister of Communications, Shlomo Karhi, said on Friday that all internet services in Gaza would be cut off from Saturday, making it extremely difficult to document the unfolding situation in the Israel-Hamas war.