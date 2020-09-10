Israel to Reimpose General Lockdown as Country's Coronavirus Cases Surge to Record Levels
SHELTER-IN-PLACE, AGAIN
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday that the country will return to a general lockdown as COVID-19 infections spike, per CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz, who also reported the new plan will be similar to the country's first lockdown in April. Though the full plan will not be approved until the country's so-called coronavirus cabinet meets on Sunday, the Times of Israel reports the country will begin the first stage of an envisioned three-stage plan, starting with a two-week lockdown barring Israelis from traveling more than 500 meters from home and shuttering nearly all forms of school and business. The lockdown, set to begin next week, comes before the start of Rosh Hashanah, with leaders moved by a recent surge in cases, the country's record-breaking death toll on Thursday, and concerns from hospital officials. “They said that although the number of serious patients in Israel is still relatively low, it can change in an instant," Netanyahu said Thursday evening.