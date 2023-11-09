Israel to Start Four-Hour Humanitarian ‘Pauses’ in Gaza: White House
Israel has agreed to begin four-hour “pauses” in military operations in northern Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to get in and innocent civilians to safely get out, the Biden administration’s National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday. Israel will give a three-hour warning before each daily pause, starting from Thursday, he said. “Israel has an obligation to fully comply with international law and we believe these pauses are a step in the right direction, particularly to help ensure that civilians have an opportunity to reach safer areas away from the act of fighting,” Kirby added. Israel has steadfastly refused to consider a ceasefire as long as Hamas still holds hostages from their surprise attacks in Israel on Oct. 7.