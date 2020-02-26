Israel Urges People to Abandon Bernie Sanders Over ‘Horrifying Comment’
Israel’s foreign minister has urged anyone who supports Israel to abandon Sen. Bernie Sanders after the Democratic nomination frontrunner condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “reactionary racist.” Sanders made the remark during a shouty Democratic debate on Tuesday night in South Carolina. He said he was “very proud of being Jewish,” but opposed Netanyahu and said he would think about reversing President Donald Trump’s move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said: “We don’t intervene in the internal American electoral process, which is splendid.” However, he went on to call Sanders’ remark on Jerusalem a “horrifying comment,” and said: “Naturally, people who support Israel will not support someone who goes against these things.” Katz said there was a not a Jew in the world who “hasn’t dreamed of Jerusalem” and that he had no choice but to respond to Sanders.