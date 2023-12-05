Israel Used U.S. Arms in Deadly Airstrikes on Two Families in Gaza: Amnesty
‘SERIOUS VIOLATIONS’
An Amnesty International review published Tuesday found that the Israeli military used U.S.-made weapons and equipment in two illegal October airstrikes on a pair of families in Gaza, killing over 43 people, including 19 kids. The organization said that the munition fragments displayed codes that suggest they were Joint Direct Attack Munitions made by Boeing, which, according to military.com, guide bombs by GPS. Amnesty interviewed six survivors and relatives of the victims, who claimed they were not given any warning prior to the assault. The human rights group stated these strikes should be considered war crimes as there was no military evidence that the civilians were linked to Hamas. “The U.S. may share responsibility for serious violations of international humanitarian law committed by Israel with US-supplied weapons, as all states have a duty not to knowingly contribute to internationally wrongful acts by other states,” the organization said. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Biden administration has supplied 15,000 bombs and 57,000 artillery shells since the Oct. 7 attack.