Israel Withdraws Some Troops from Southern Gaza as Ceasefire Talks Kickstart
PULLING BACK
Israel withdrew a slew of troops from the southern region of Gaza, leaving a sole brigade in the area six months since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, the Israeli military told Reuters on Sunday. Israeli officials did not detail how many troops were part of its latest withdrawal nor did it explain why it called the troops back from the region, which Israeli forces had largely focused on since its offensive began. Israel has maintained it needs to expand its fighting into the southern city of Rafah, but it did not indicate how the withdrawal would affect its long-planned move. The move came after Israel had been under increasing pressure to curtail its military operations after workers for the World Central Kitchen were killed by Israeli Defense Forces and the humanitarian crisis in the area worsened. It also came as Egypt held renewed talks with Israel and Hamas on an agreement that would include a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages.