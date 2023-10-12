Israeli Actor and His Family Feared Kidnapped by Hamas
TERRIFYING
Israeli actor David Cunio and his family, including his two 3-year-old daughters, are feared to be among those kidnapped by Hamas militants, his brother-in-law told CNN. Cunio, shown in the image above on the right with his twin brother Eitan Cunio, lived in Nir Oz, a kibbutz located in Southern Israel that was struck during Saturday’s bombing. Aharon Aloni told CNN that the actor and his family hid in his home’s bomb shelter, but the house was set on fire, forcing them out. Aloni explained, “They said they heard terrorists in their house, and they’re not sure they’re going to make it. They said ‘I love you.’ Later on we got a message that they are aborting the house.” The family has not been heard from since, causing Israeli authorities to presume they are among those taken hostage. Sol Bondy, the co-producer of Youth, Cunio’s debut film, said, “Dragging civilians into this terrible conflict is a pure tragedy, on both sides.”