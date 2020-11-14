Israeli Agents Secretly Killed Al Qaeda’s No. 2 in Iran at U.S. Behest: NYT

Read it at The New York Times
Israeli agents killed Al Qaeda’s second-in-command three months ago in the streets of Tehran at the request of U.S. intelligence agencies, The New York Times reports. Al Qaeda has not announced the death, nor have any of the governments of the countries involved. Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who went by Abu Muhammad al-Masri and helped found the notorious terrorist group, allegedly orchestrated the 1998 strikes on American embassies in Tanzania and Kenya that killed 224 people, including 12 Americans. Abdullah’s daughter also reportedly died in the assassination. She was the widow of Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza.