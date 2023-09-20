Israeli Ambassador Kicked Out of UN Hall After Protesting Iranian Prez
‘AN INCIDENT’
Israel said its ambassador to the United Nations was briefly detained by security personnel outside the General Assembly Hall after staging a one-man protest of Iran’s president, who spoke in the chamber on Tuesday. Ambassador Gilad Erdan shared a video clip of himself holding up an image of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police almost exactly a year ago, as he approached President Ebrahim Raisi. A caption across the image read: “Iranian women deserve freedom now!” Footage shared by Newsmax showed security officers physically escorting Erdan out of the chamber shortly after. The Jewish News Service, citing the Israeli delegation, reported that Erdan was “temporarily detained” but “released with the assistance of Israel’s security and diplomatic teams.” But a spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, disputed that characterization to The Daily Beast. “There was indeed an incident when a permanent representative of Israel walked down the aisle and unfurled a photo during the speech by the president of Iran in the General Assembly,” Stéphane Dujarric said. “UN [security] spoke to him. At no time was the ambassador detained in any way, shape or form. As far as we are concerned, the incident is closed.”