CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Israeli Billionaire’s Tanker Under Siege Off Yemen Coast
Read it at Associated Press
An Israeli billionaire’s oil tanker was taken captive on Sunday off a Yemen coast, according to the Associated Press. It was unclear who seized the ship—the Central Park—as it was sailing along the city of Aden, which the country’s internationally recognized government controls. The oil tanker is owned by Zodiac Maritime, a division of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Group. The seizure follows weeks of attacks on Israeli-linked ships, including a suspected Iranian drone strike on Friday on a container ship owned by Ofer’s brother, Idan Ofer, and a hijacking of a cargo ship sailing on the Red Sea by Houthi rebels in Yemen.