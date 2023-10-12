CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Israeli Billionaire Quits Harvard Board After Students’ Pro-Palestine Letter

    BYE BYE

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Idan Ofer, the multi-billionaire shipping magnate.

    KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

    Idan Ofer, a multi-billionaire Israeli shipping magnate, and his wife announced their resignation as board members of Harvard’s Kennedy School over the university’s “insensitive response” to a letter by student groups that said the Israeli government was “entirely responsible” for last week’s attack by Hamas militants. The couple told Hebrew-language newspaper The Marker that they quit the board “in protest of the shocking and insensitive response by the president of the university, who did not condemn the letter by student organizations who blamed Israel for the massacres.”

    Read it at The New York Post