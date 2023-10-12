Israeli Billionaire Quits Harvard Board After Students’ Pro-Palestine Letter

Read it at The New York Post
Idan Ofer, a multi-billionaire Israeli shipping magnate, and his wife announced their resignation as board members of Harvard’s Kennedy School over the university’s “insensitive response” to a letter by student groups that said the Israeli government was “entirely responsible” for last week’s attack by Hamas militants. The couple told Hebrew-language newspaper The Marker that they quit the board “in protest of the shocking and insensitive response by the president of the university, who did not condemn the letter by student organizations who blamed Israel for the massacres.”