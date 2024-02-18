Israeli Cabinet Opposes Allies’ Recognition of Palestinian State
NOT BUDGING
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right Israeli cabinet voted to oppose international allies’ plans to recognize a Palestinian state, refusing to budge on a stance that’s been repeatedly criticized by Israel’s western allies. The vote came after the U.K. and France announced they might recognize a Palestinian state before any final agreement was reached between Israelis and Palestinians. The U.S. has also pressured Netanyahu and his government to agree to a two-state solution, which Netanyahu has consistently rebuffed. “Israel utterly rejects international diktats regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians,” the cabinet’s resolution states. “Such an arrangement will be achieved only by direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions.” Israel hasn’t had direct negotiations with Palestinian leaders since 2014, and continues to ignore international calls for a ceasefire in its siege of the Gaza Strip following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. The death toll in Gaza approaches 29,000 as Israeli forces close in on Rafah, the southern border city it previously told all Gazans to evacuate to.