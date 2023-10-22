Israel’s Military Apologizes for ‘Accidentally Firing’ at Egypt

Read it at Twitter
The Israeli Defense Forces posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that one of their tanks accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian territory near the Kerem Shalom border area on Sunday. They apologized and said that the incident is being investigated, adding that the details are “under review.” “A short while ago, an IDF tank accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post adjacent to the border in the area of Kerem Shalom... the IDF expresses sorrow regarding the incident,” the post read.