The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) warned Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza in a video released on social media on Saturday morning.

“This is an urgent military advisory,” IDF Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. “We urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to relocate south immediately. This is a temporary measure. Moving back to northern Gaza will be possible once the intense hostilities end.”

Hagari said the “impending IDF operation” was set to “neutralize the threat of Hamas with precision and intensity.” He repeated claims that Hamas was putting Palestinian lives in danger by hiding weapons and forces in civilian areas, including “schools, mosques and hospitals.”

In a separate statement on Saturday IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said Israel’s military operation had “multiple stages” and “we are ready to move to the next one,” raising the possibility of a full-scale ground invasion.

“The objectives of this war require a ground operation,” Halevi said.

The IDF’s new warnings come after heaviest night of bombardment of Gaza since the most recent conflict began. Hagari said on Friday that the strikes were aimed at dismantling “underground targets.” Phone and internet services in the Strip collapsed, leaving Palestinians on the ground with no way to communicate.

Critics like MSNBC’s Medhi Hasan criticized the IDF’s English language statement, arguing it was aimed at western audiences, not civilians in Gaza.

“How are Palestinians in Gaza, who have had their electricity and internet communications cut off by the Israeli military, supposed to hear/receive this ‘urgent’ message from the Israeli military?” Hasan tweeted.

In response, the IDF tweeted they had been relaying similar warnings for the last two weeks, including via “dropping paper pamphlets across Gaza,” “Arabic social media” and “phone calls to residents of Gaza.”

Meanwhile, the communications blackout continues to complicate international efforts to understand what is happening on the ground.

On Saturday morning, the Red Crescent said it was still not able to communicate with medical staff providing humanitarian assistance on the ground and it was “deeply concerned” for their safety.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Saturday that a ground invasion could have “catastrophic consequences.”

“Thousands have already died, many of them children. Given the manner in which military operations have been conducted until now, in the context of the 56-year-old occupation, I am raising alarm about the possibly catastrophic consequences of large-scale ground operations in Gaza and the potential for thousands more civilians to die” Turk said in a statement, according to CNN.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement that civilian, healthcare workers and patients had spent the night in “darkness and fear.”

“Health workers who have stayed by their patients’ sides face dwindling supplies, with no place to put new patients, and no means to alleviate their patients’ pain. There are more wounded every hour. But ambulances cannot reach them in the communications blackout. Morgues are full. More than half of the dead are women and children,” the WHO said.

On Saturday morning António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, repeated his call for a ceasefire, saying the “unprecedented escalation of bombardments” was “undermining humanitarian objectives.”

“I reiterate my appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, together with the unconditional release of hostages & the delivery of relief at a level corresponding to the dramatic needs of the people in Gaza, where a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes,” Guterres tweeted.

On Friday, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution calling for a humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas, with 120 member nations voting in favor of the resolution, 14 voting against, and 45 abstentions.

Gaza’s Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, have reported 7,650 Palestinians killed since the war began, including at least 2,913 children.

A group lobbying for the more than 200 Israeli hostages currently being held by Hamas in Gaza released a statement following the heavy overnight bombardment.

“This night was the most terrible of all nights. It was a long and sleepless night, against the backdrop of the major IDF operation in the Strip, and absolute uncertainty regarding the fate of the hostages held there, who were also subject to the heavy bombings,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement on Saturday.

“Anxiety, frustration, and especially enormous anger that none of the war cabinet bothered to meet with the families of the hostages to explain one thing—whether the ground operation endangers the well-being of the 229 hostages in Gaza,” they continued.

Following their statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to meet with the group, the BBC reported.