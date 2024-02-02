Israeli Diplomat’s Son Denied Immunity After Allegedly Hitting Florida Cop
FALLOUT
The son of an Israeli diplomat in Miami will not receive diplomatic immunity after allegedly running over a police officer with a motorcycle, the State Department said in a statement cited by NBC Miami. Avraham Gil, 19, is accused of injuring the Sunny Isles cop’s leg in the alleged incident. His defense attorney argued in court Sunday that Gil is entitled to consular immunity because his father is Eli Gil, Israeli consul for administration for the Israeli Consulate General in Miami. But the State Department denied the claim, saying in its statement: “The Department is aware of this incident. We can confirm that, as the dependent of an Israeli consular officer, the concerned individual is not entitled to civil or criminal immunity.” Avraham Gil was charged with resisting an officer with violence and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. Police bodycam from an earlier incident on New Year’s Eve shows Gil asking a cop if he could call his father after being stopped for allegedly making an illegal turn and speeding.