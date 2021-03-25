Final Israeli Election Tally Shows Bibi Fails Once Again
DEADLOCK
Israel’s Central Elections Committee has confirmed the final results of Tuesday’s vote, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again failing to achieve a majority coalition. Netanyahu’s Likud party and its allies only managed to secure 52 out of the 61 parliamentary seats needed for a governing majority, leaving the country in a seemingly perpetual gridlock after four consecutive elections in two years.
Netanyahu had prematurely boasted about a “great victory” on Election Day, when results were still inconclusive. “It is evident that a clear majority of Israeli citizens are right-wing,” said Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. “They want a strong and stable right-wing government to preserve Israel’s economy, Israel’s security and the land Israel.”