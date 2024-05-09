Israeli Eurovision Contestant Booed After Calls to Boot Eurovision Star
‘EMOTIONAL AND BROKEN’
A 20 year-old Israeli singer was booed during a dress rehearsal on Wednesday ahead of a semi-finals performance in the annual Eurovision competition, according to the BBC. Several groups have called for Israel to be removed from the music competition in response to its massive military campaign in Gaza, which has killed over 34,500 people. Eden Golan said “nothing will deter” her, in response to the backlash to her delegation's presence. “I am here to show the voice of an entire nation,” Golan said recently, according to The New York Times. “To show that we’re here, that we are strong, but emotional and broken.” The delegation faced additional backlash over the original title of their track, “October Rain,” which critics said referenced Hamas’ deadly incursion into Israeli territory, and the kidnapping of 240 hostages. On Sunday, Jean Philip De Tender, deputy director general of the European Broadcasting Union, refused to oust Israel from the competition, noting that it would be a “political decision,” going against the EBU’s non-political self-image. The EBU, however has asked audience members not to bring Palestinian flags, and reportedly told the Irish delegation to remove Celtic symbols calling for a ceasefire.