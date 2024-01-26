Israeli Ex-National Security Officials Demand Netanyahu’s Removal: CNN
TIME TO GO
A group of former senior national security officials and others in Israel has sent a letter to the nation’s president and speaker of parliament calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be removed from power, according to CNN. The 43 signatories to the letter—including former heads of the Israel Defense Forces, the Mossad intelligence agency, and the Shin Bet domestic security service—say Netanyahu poses an “existential” threat to their country. It reportedly criticizes his controversial judicial overhaul and blames him for creating the conditions that allowed Hamas’ attacks on Oct. 7. “We believe that Netanyahu bears primary responsibility for creating the circumstances leading to the brutal massacre of over 1,200 Israelis and others, the injury of over 4,500, and the kidnapping of more than 230 individuals, of whom over 130 are still held in Hamas captivity,” it reads. “The victims’ blood is on Netanyahu’s hands.”