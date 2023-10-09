Israeli Dad Missing After Rushing to Save Daughter From Music Fest: Report
‘DROPPED EVERYTHING’
An Israeli father is now missing after attempting to rescue his daughter from a music festival-turned-massacre near the country’s border with Gaza. The brutal attack was carried out by Hamas terrorists over the weekend, shocking onlookers around the world. Speaking to the New York Post, the family of Mark Peretz said the 51-year-old has not been seen or heard from since he rushed to save his 20-year-old daughter Maya on Saturday, speeding away from his Rishon LeZion home. “[He] dropped everything and drove there,” Peretz’s daughter-in-law, Jessica Cohen, told the Post. The newspaper reports Maya was “dodging through fields and sharp bushes to escape the Hamas militants” as her dad drove towards the festival. Along with 12 others she managed to flee and hide in a police station for three hours. Peretz was about 20 minutes from the station when he called home–but was suddenly cut off. “We were on the phone with him and we heard gunshots, and don’t know exactly sure what happened,” Cohen said. “We sent his friends to the area. They said they saw the car, but they don’t see anybody in it.” Maya eventually made it home and the family say they are attempting to track Peretz on his phone, but it has been zig-zagging across the country “in ways that don’t make sense,” according to the Post.