CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
NOT AGAIN
Israeli Forces Kill Fifth Palestinian Gunman Near Gaza Border Fence
Read it at Associated Press
A 26-year-old Palestinian gunman shot dead on Sunday was the fifth armed Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces near the Gaza border fence over the weekend amid rising tensions in the region, according to the Associated Press. The deadly exchange on the border happened as clashes erupted in Jerusalem early Sunday between Israeli police and Muslim worshipers celebrating the Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday at the spot Muslims refer to as the Al-Aqsa mosque and Jews refer to as Temple Mount. Israeli police used ground grenades to disperse crowds after an initial fight broke out at the site, which is considered the holiest site for Jews and the third holiest for Muslims.