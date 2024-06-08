Israeli Forces Rescue Four Hostages Alive in Raid on Gaza

Israeli security forces have rescued four hostages from Gaza during a daytime raid after they were kidnapped during the Nova music festival on Oct. 7.

The Israel Defense Forces, Israel Securities Authority and the Israel Police, revealed in a statement that the four include Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40.

The statement said the four hostages are in good medical condition and have been transferred to the Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Center for further examination.

“The security forces will continue to make every effort to bring the hostages home,” the statement said.

An emotional video of Noa Argamani reuniting with her father was shared on social media.

Argamani became one of the faces of the hostage ordeal with video showing her being kidnapped on the back of a motorcycle from the Nova music festival.

She later appeared in a hostage video in January alongside fellow captives Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38. The two men were later reported to have been killed, with Argamani forced to announce their deaths.

Late last year Argamani’s mother Liora Argamani made a desperate plea to U.S. President Joe Biden asking him to do all he can to bring her daughter home while she battles stage 4 brain cancer.

The four freed hostages were among more than 100 people who are still being held hostage in Gaza.