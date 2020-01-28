Israeli Government to Vote on Annexing Part of West Bank
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that his government plans to vote on a measure to apply Israeli sovereignty to parts of the Jordan Valley and to Jewish settlements on the West Bank. The move comes after the announcement on Tuesday of President Trump’s plan for peace between the Israelis and Palestinians, which the president claimed was a “realistic two-state solution.” Trump’s proposal would allow Israel to extend sovereignty over the settlements in the disputed territories, a move which was swiftly rejected by Palestinians. The proposal would give Palestinians a path to a future state that would cover roughly 70 percent of the West Bank plus the Gaza Strip, along with other areas to the south, if they adhered to certain preconditions. Netanyahu was formally indicted on corruption charges Tuesday just hours before he was scheduled to meet Trump at the White House for the unveiling of the Middle East peace plan. His cabinet is expected to vote on the plan on Sunday.