Israeli Ground Offensive in Gaza Would Prompt Iranian Action, Leader Reportedly Warns

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian privately warned Israel through United Nations officials that the country would intervene should Israel continue its operation in Gaza, Axios reported, citing two diplomatic sources familiar with the message. Amir-Abdollahian reportedly said that Iran wishes to avoid any further escalation of the conflict, but that the country has red lines. Should Israel go through with its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip then, Amir-Abdollahian warned, Iran would respond. United States officials reportedly believe that Iran had no forewarning of the attack despite having armed Hamas in the past.