Israeli ICJ Judge Resigns For ‘Personal Reasons’
Israeli Judge Aharon Barak, who represented the country against charges of genocide at The Hague, has resigned from the International Court of Justice, citing personal reasons. Israel appointed Barak as an ad hoc judge to represent the country in January against the charges of genocide brought against it by South Africa. Barak wrote the dissenting opinion against the case, in which he called South Africa’s evidence “scant” and a “desperate bid to force a case” on the pretext of the Genocide Convention. Barak sent his letter of resignation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing “personal and familial reasons,” according to the Times of Israel. “Thank you for the trust you placed in me,” he added. Barak previously served as the president of the Israeli Supreme Court.