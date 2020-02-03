Pro-Netanyahu Israeli Media Commentators Criticize Jared Kushner: Report
Israeli media commentators who support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu started a campaign on Sunday against President Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner after the unveiling of the White House plan for peace between the Israelis and Palestinians, Axios reports. Kushner said in interviews following the plan’s announcement that Israel should not proceed with annexation of parts of the West Bank until after the March 2 elections. Trump’s proposal would allow Israel to extend sovereignty over the settlements in the disputed territories, a move that was rejected by Palestinians. The commentators criticized Kushner for blocking the prime minister from annexing parts of the West Bank, noting that Netanyahu vowed to annex the Jordan Valley and the settlements as soon as this week in a bid to help his election, according to Axios.
“With all due respect to Kushner, there are millions of evangelicals in the U.S. and Netanyahu can mobilize them against Trump like he did to Obama,” said Netanyahu supporter Yaakov Bardugo on his show on Army Radio. “If Trump puts obstacles in front of Israeli annexation, the evangelicals will be mad and he won’t be re-elected.”