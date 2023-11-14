Israeli Military Confirms Teen Soldier’s Death After Hamas Hostage Video
HEARTBREAKING
The Israeli military confirmed the death of Noa Marciano, a 19-year-old Israeli soldier who was kidnapped during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks, on Tuesday after Hamas released a video on Monday of her pleading with the Israeli military to stop targeting Gaza, where she and other hostages were being held. The Hamas video, which ended with a picture of Marciano’s lifeless body, seemed to imply that Israeli airstrikes killed her but there has been no confirmation of how she died. In their statement, the Israeli military did not say how Marciano died but did confirm that she had been “kidnapped by a terrorist organization.” The New York Times noted that hostages often appear in videos like Marciano’s under duress and are forced to give statements. An earlier statement from the Israeli military called the video “psychological warfare.”