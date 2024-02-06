Israeli Military Slams Troops’ ‘Deplorable’ Conduct in Gaza War Videos: Report
CHILLING
The Israel Defense Forces has condemned the conduct of its soldiers who have filmed themselves cheering on the destruction of what appears to be civilian infrastructure in Gaza, according to a report. The New York Times conducted a review of hundreds of videos shared online by Israeli soldiers since the ground offensive began in Gaza, with some reportedly including footage of troops bulldozing apparent civilian areas, vandalizing classrooms and shops, and celebrating the destruction of residential buildings. “I stopped counting how many neighborhoods I’ve erased,” one caption allegedly read on a TikTok video showing an Israeli soldier driving a bulldozer in the north of the enclave. “The conduct of the force that emerges from the footage is deplorable and does not comply with the army’s orders,” the Israeli military told the Times in a statement, adding that the “circumstances” are being investigated. Some of the clips allegedly violate IDF rules around social media prohibiting personnel from sharing content which could “affect the image of the IDF,” or depicts conduct that “harms human dignity.”