Israeli Model Bar Refaeli to Serve Nine Months Community Service for Tax Evasion

Israeli model Bar Refaeli has been convicted of tax evasion after failing to declare her global income, despite primarily residing in Israel over the last several years. She left nearly $10 million in income undeclared. Refaeli’s mother, Zipi Refaeli, was also implicated, as she admitted to assisting her daughter in concealing her primary residence and concealing her own income from being her daughter’s agent. Bar Refaeli, who confessed and took a plea deal in June, is expected to serve nine months of community service, while her mother will serve a 16-month prison sentence.